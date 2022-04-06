Ralph Buchanan Lloyd Gwatkin, 92, died on March 28, 2022, at Maltz Hospice, where his family gathered at his side to care for him in his final days.
Ralph was born on May 23, 1929, in Newport, Gwent, Wales. He was the only child of Ralph Lloyd and Ada Alexandra (Lennie) Gwatkin and was raised in what is now the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, where his father was the manager of Barclays Bank.
Following his undergraduate and master’s level work at the University of Toronto in 1950 and 1951, respectively, Ralph earned his Ph.D. in microbiology from Rutgers University. Most importantly, while at Rutgers, he met the charming, lively, intellectually challenging Selma (nee Schatz) Gwatkin, converted to Judaism under the guidance of Hillel Rabbi Julius Funk, and married Selma in 1954. Selma was the love of his life and his constant companion.
He held professorships at the University of Toronto and University of Pennsylvania, Wistar Institute. Ralph then became director of physiology for the Merck Institute in Rahway, N.J., and later the director of reproductive and developmental biology of the Cleveland Clinic and professor of reproductive biology at the Medical School of Case Western Reserve in Cleveland.
His 1977 book, “Fertilization Mechanisms in Man and Mammals,” in which he summarized the state of the field of reproductive biology, was dedicated to his teachers – those who enabled him to reach farther and see clearer than they themselves could.
In 1988, he founded the science journal Molecular Reproduction and Development, for which he served as editor-in-chief until he turned 80. Later in life, he became a member of the Rowfant Club, a bibliophilic society, where he was a well-regarded lecturer.
Ralph, along with Selma, was a founding member of Kol HaLev, Cleveland’s Reconstructionist Jewish Community.
He is survived by his children, Sharon Gwatkin Newman and husband Perry, Adina Gwatkin and David Gwatkin, and his grandchildren, Ilana Newman Hernandez and husband Pablo, Lennie Newman, Samuel Gwatkin and Katherine Gwatkin.