Pearl Hachen (nee Berger), 90 of Beachwood, passed away May 21, 2020.
Pearl received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from the University of Cincinnati. She co-founded Traditions, a Judaic art company. A member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Pearl was involved with the Cleveland Print Club, Friends of the Cleveland Orchestra, the League of Women Voters and the Women’s Council of the Cleveland Museum of Art. She was also a member of multiple book clubs and was an art collector, museum enthusiast, an avid lifelong learner and traveler.
Always on the go, Pearl sought out friends who shared her love of art, music, books, social justice and intellectual curiosity. She considered herself blessed to have partnered with her beloved David to raise children and grandchildren she admired as well as loved. As “savti” to her many great-grandchildren, she had an eye for that unique gift that would bring a big smile.
Pearl is survived by her children, David S. Hachen, Jr. (Gayle) of South Bend, Ind., Rabbi Debra Hachen (Peter Weinrobe) of Walnut Creek, Calif., and Daniel Hachen of Kibbutz Yahel, Israel; grandchildren, Seth, Aaron (Julie), Philip, Carolyn (Jeremy), Melissa (Alexander), Binyamin (Rebecca), Ma’ayan (Ezra), Naomi (Noam) and Yoni; and great-grandchildren, Samuel, Alice, Reyna, Ronen, Asher, Boaz, Shlomo Zalman, Shimon, Elya and Israel Chayim. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Rabbi David S. Hachen, and her parents, George and Esther Berger.
Services were held May 24 at Mayfield Cemetery.
Donations in Pearl’s memory can be made at the Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning Program, c/o Case Western Reserve University Advancement Services, 10900 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106, or the Cleveland Orchestra Preservation Fund, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106.