Melvin J. Halberstadt, beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Moskowitz). Loving father of Denise "Dina" (Larry, deceased) Ehrlich and Diana "Bracha" (Ruven Vidal) Freund. Devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Dear brother of the late Harvey Halberstadt.
Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment at Bet Olam Cemetery. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 14 may go to bkbmc.com, click on obituaries, scroll down the obituary for Melvin Halberstadt, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will observe the week of shiva at the residence of his granddaughter, Yaffa Geller, 3614 Severn Road in Cleveland Heights.