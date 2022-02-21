Lawrence "Larry" J. Halpern, beloved husband of Debra "Debbie" Halpern (nee Lewis). Loving father of Rachel (Daniel) Purgert, Cheryl Halpern and Michael Halpern. Devoted grandfather of Sophia, Evelyn and Rebecca. Cherished son of Audrey and the late Solomon Halpern. Dear brother of the late Leslie Halpern.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 5 p.m. Feb. 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at the residence, 30900 Ainsworth Drive in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Sarcoma Foundation of America (info@curesarcoma.org).
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Lawrence Halpern, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.