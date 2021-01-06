Saundra Halpern, born Saundra Sheffler on March 4, 1935, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, cousin and friend, passed Dec. 26, 2020, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Saundra was the adored daughter of Rose and Mickey Sheffler, who raised her in Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights. Saundra graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, before attending The Ohio State University, until marrying Milt Halpern in 1954. She and Milt then moved back to Cleveland, where they managed and later owned retail clothing stores, including the Guys and Gals Shop on Prospect Avenue in downtown Cleveland. Milt predeceased her in 1979 and was laid to rest at Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood, where he will now be joined by Saundra.
Saundra was a devoted mother to her three sons, Keith (Kathleen Scruton), Cory (Li Kramer Halpern) and Kriss Halpern; the cherished grandmother of Cole, Ross, Sydney and Mimi Halpern, and the beloved cousin to many.
Following Milt’s passing, Saundra traveled to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, where she met Wilkie Diaz, whom she later married, becoming the loving stepmother to Lucy Diaz Mejia and step-grandmother to Lucy’s daughter, Liam.
The only thing Saundra loved as much as her children were her dogs, Mickey and Champ; and perhaps shopping for others. She was the epitome of “generous to a fault.” She will be greatly missed by her friends and relatives who shared her warmth, kindness and humor throughout her lifetime in Cleveland, Santo Domingo and Boca Raton.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Best Friends Animal Society at bestfriends.org would be greatly appreciated.
Graveside service and internment was held Jan. 3 Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood. Saundra’s family hopes to share the memory, humor and warmth of Saundra at an in person service once safety allows.
Contact Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel for details, 216-932-7900.