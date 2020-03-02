Florence Halpert (nee Brodsky), beloved wife of the late Howard; devoted mother of Stephanie (Melvin) Jacobs, Hugh Halpert (Merry Lee) and Leslie (Michael) Gruber; cherished grandmother of Jacqueline (Billy) Chapnick, Sheryl (Brett) Cohen, Steven (Jen) Gruber, Scott (Erin) Gruber and Dan (Rachel) Gruber; loving great grandmother of 12; dear sister of the following deceased: Edith (Leon) Wold and Bernard Brodsky; dear sister-in-law of Renee Brodsky.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Mount Olive Cemetery (FCHB section). Family will receive friends following interment until 4:30 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. March 4 at Point East Condominium (Community room), 27500 Cedar Road in Beachwood; from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. March 5 and from 2 to 4 p.m. March 6 at the Jacobs residence, 24808 Maidstone Road in Beachwood.
Contributions are suggested to Menorah Park or the American Heart Association.