Paul David Hambourger, Ph.D., age 79, dearly beloved husband of Linda (nee Mintz); dear brother of Robert (deceased) (wife, Lynda); loving uncle.
Paul was born in Cleveland and raised in Chicago. After he completed his undergraduate education at Harvard, he earned his Ph.D. at Northwestern University, and did post-doctoral work at University of Pennsylvania. He returned to Cleveland to begin his 40 year career as a physics professor at Cleveland State University. Paul was also a solid state physics researcher, holding a grant from NASA for over 20 years.
He enjoyed his retirement by establishing a consulting company, traveling and classic movie cruises. Services were held at 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. Interment was at Mount Sinai Cemetery. Family will receive friends immediately following interment until 6 p.m. Dec. 23 at Heights Jewish Center, 14270 Cedar Road in University Heights.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the American Cancer or Heart Associations.