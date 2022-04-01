Nancy Hamel (nee Grossman), 88, of Beachwood, passed away on March 31, 2022. In the end, she fought a courageous battle with leukemia.
Nancy was loved dearly by her family and friends. She was adored by her children and their spouses, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who affectionately referred to as “Nana.” Nancy’s older brother, Ron, survives her, and along with his wife and family loved her to the end.
Everyone who knew Nancy was swayed by her generosity and humor. She was flat out funny, and she could take a joke as well as give one. In fact, if you’re reading this, Mom, “the cat is on the roof.” She kept in touch with lifelong friends who are feeling the hurt of her passing. Nancy was an avid mahjong player, and fondly remembered playing with her couples’ club and weekly women’s group back in the days.
Nancy was raised in Shaker Heights, and attended the University of Illinois in Champaign. She married and started her family in Cleveland, and eventually settled in the city of Beachwood. She lived in the same house on Beacon Drive for 60 years until the day she died, surrounded by her family.
Though mostly a homemaker, she worked occasionally as an educational assistant with special needs children at Bryden Elementary, and as a real estate agent. She was an avid runner in her early adult years, and continued to exercise daily with Pahla B, YouTube fitness extraordinaire. You can honor Nancy by staying in shape and taking care of your physical well-being.
But mostly, Nancy loved being around her family and friends. Fortunately, right before her diagnosis of Leukemia, she spent a weekend with her family in rural Indiana, referred to as “Nana’s Cruise.” She regaled her family with stories and jokes, bantered with her grandchildren, and filled everyone’s heart with love.
Friends who wish to contribute in Nancy’s memory may contribute to The Gathering Place, a local organization which supports those facing cancer and helped Nancy in many respects.
