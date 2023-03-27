Rafael “Rafi” Hami, beloved husband of the late Denise (nee Cohen), passed away March 27, 2023.
Devoted father of Boaz Hami, Yoav Hami, Yael (Matt) Casselberry and Jonathan Hami; cherished grandfather of Shai Casselberry and Caleb Hami; dear brother of Avshalom (Saar) Hami and Hadassa Levy (Itzek Elias).
Services will be held at 10 a.m. March 29 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view the service, https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY3OTk2MDkwNzI0MzI0NCZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw
Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends after interment until 6 p.m. March 29 and from 1 to 6 p.m. March 30 and March 31 at the home of Yael and Matt Casselberry, 4346 Silsby Road in University Heights.
Contributions are suggested to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.