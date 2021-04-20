Agnes (“Agi”) Hamos (nee Fischer), 92, Holocaust survivor, passed away April 19, 2021, in Chicago.
Born Sept. 18, 1928, in Kispest (a district of Budapest), Hungary, Agi attended the Budapest Jewish Commercial High School as World War II came to Hungary. Agi was separated from her parents and, alone as a 16 year old, was on the streets of Budapest. She never saw her father again as he died at Bergen-Belsen. She was reunited with her mother who escaped the Nazis, and the two hid on the outskirts of the Budapest ghetto until liberation by the Russians.
During the Hungarian Revolution in fall 1956, Agi and her husband Gary had the courage to escape in the dead of night with their two small children. Agi immigrated to Cleveland in December 1956, where she worked as a bookkeeper at Woodhill Chemical Company. She was promoted repeatedly as the company grew and was acquired, finally becoming an international manufacturing company with Agi as its credit manager for North America.
Agi was a member of International Women Associates in Chicago.
She is survived by her children, Julie Hamos (Alan Greiman) of Chicago and James Hamos (Andrea Warren Hamos) of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Ian Hamos (Kyle Jean Fisher) of Washington, D.C., and Leah Hamos of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and great-grandson, Emrik Hamos of Washington, D.C. She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Gary Hamos; brother, John Fisher (of Cleveland); and parents, Imre and Bella Fischer.
