Bennet Hillel Handler (Ben Zion), 56, of Beachwood, passed away Feb. 14, 2021.
Born Nov. 11, 1964, in Cleveland to Cy and Natalie Handler, Ben graduated from Brush High School and received a business degree from Cuyahoga Community College.
Working at American Greetings and Embassy Healthcare, Ben was a member of Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue. He loved planes, especially flying them, and traveling with his daughters, taking interstate drives and animals.
Ben was hilarious, kind, generous, empathic, warm, wise, intelligent, deeply caring, full of life, curious, devoted to his family and a shining light in the world.
Ben is survived by his daughters, Hailey and Emily Handler; siblings, Judy (Eliezer) Cohen in New York and Aaron (Darla) Hanlder in Cleveland; and Vanessa Handler, mother of their children and most cherished friend. He was predeceased by his parents, Cy and Natalie; and brother, Jeremy Handler.
The family would also like to extend thanks to those who have sent forth their love and support.
Funeral services were held Feb. 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, with burial at Zion Memorial Park.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Donations in memory of Ben can be made to Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue or the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland.