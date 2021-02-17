Bennett H. Handler, beloved father of Hailey and Emily. Dear brother of Judy (Eliezer) Cohen and Aaron (Darla) Handler, and the late Jeremy Handler. Cherished uncle. Adored son of the late Natalie and Cy Handler. Loving friend of Vanessa Handler.
Ben will be dearly missed by his friends and coworkers at Embassy Healthcare.
Services will be held 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Friends who wish to view the service can go to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, scroll down to Ben H. Handler obituary, click on that, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream. Interment is at Zion Memorial Park.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue or the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland.