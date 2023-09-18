Nancy Ann Harris (nee Eisenberg) of Cleveland passed away Sept. 13, 2023, at the age of 94.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Gertrude (nee Steuer) and William Eisenberg; her sister, Helen Kornhauser (nee Eisenberg); and her husband of 54 years, Donald O. Harris.
She is survived by her two children, Wendy Drews (nee Harris) and William Harris; her four grandchildren, Tyler Harris, Samantha Lias, Brian Drews, Jennifer Schwade (nee Drews); one grandson-in-law, Matthew Schwade; and three great-grandchildren, Chase, Colin and Colby Schwade.
In addition to her immediate family, her sister-in-law, Linda Harris, and many nieces and nephews will mourn her passing.
Nancy was active up until the day she died. She regularly participated in group exercise classes at the Orange Senior Center, where she had made many new friends.
She was an avid reader, loved to travel and also enjoyed going to the theatre, movies and out to eat with friends and family.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of her life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
In lieu of flowers or food, a donation to the Orange Senior Center is requested. If paying by check, please make it out to “The Orange Senior Center,” 32205 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124.