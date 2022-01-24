Pearl S. Harris, maiden name Pearl Shanker, was born on April 30, 1930, and died on Jan. 23, 2022.
She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in psychology from Hunter College.
She is predeceased by her husband, Donald M. Harris; and her brother, Albert Shanker. She is survived by her three children, Martin Harris, Linda Harris-Moser and Miriam Harris-Botzum; her five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.