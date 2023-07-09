Lois A. Hart (nee Machlis) passed away July 7, 2023.
Beloved wife of 65 years of Melvyn Hart; loving daughter of the late Lillian and Myron Machlis; devoted mother of Heidi (Marc) Barnett, Wendy Hart (Bob Maxson) and Randy (Lorie) Hart; adored Grammy of Danna (Tom) Geraci, Ryan (Katie) Goldberg, Adam (Kelsey) Goldberg, Nikki Hart and Dylan Hart; beloved “Other Grammy (OG)” of Olivia, Sam and Joey Geraci and Jacob, Liliana Goldberg and Emily Warsheskie; dearest sister of Karen Sweigert and Aunt of Joseph Sweigert, Eric (Christa) Sweigert and Jill (Chuck) Kandrac; cousin and friend to many.
She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, maj crew and the staff at Marshalls and the cast of General Hospital.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 10 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. To view the service, please go to bkbmc.com, select Lois’ obituary and select join livestream.
Family will receive friends immediately following interment until 8 p.m. July 10, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. July 11 at the residence of Lorie and Randy Hart, 37495 Broadstone Drive in Solon.
Contributions are suggested the Alzheimer’s Association.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Hart family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.