Philmore J. Hart passed away on Feb. 8, 2022, at age 99.
He is survived by his children, Mitch (Lisa), Deborah and Nina Hart; and grandsons, Andrew and Spencer Hart. He was predeceased by his parents, Emanuel and Anna (Goldstein), and his wife, Adelle (Hoffman).
Born in Cleveland in 1922, Phil graduated from Glenville High School in 1941. He studied architecture at The Ohio State University until he was called to active duty in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He served as an ensign in the Pacific theater and was the commanding officer of an LCT landing craft. After the war, he resumed his architecture studies, graduating from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University) in 1948.
Phil and Adelle were married in 1949. For 64 years, they were soulmates who lived and laughed together. They were avid world travelers and cared deeply about family, the environment and social justice. They raised three children and beloved pets, who warmed their home and hearts.
Phil’s career in architecture lasted nearly six decades. He studied with the renowned modernist architect Mies van der Rohe at the Illinois Institute of Technology, earning a master’s degree. He returned to Cleveland and opened an architecture practice, first with partner Jerry Weiss and then on his own. Phil designed numerous schools, synagogues and private homes, and his projects included remodeling his own house to create an airy home office. He was a member of the architecture faculty of (Case) Western Reserve, teaching design and serving for some years as the department chair. He also served as the president of the Cleveland chapter of the American Institute of Architects. Phil’s iconoclastic approach to architecture combined humanism, Gestalt psychology and sustainability.
Phil was an illustrious and long-time resident of Cleveland Heights. He participated in the successful movement to stop the freeways proposed to run through Cleveland and Shaker Heights. For 10 years, he was the leader of the Cleveland Heights Community Improvement Awards Committee. Phil served as a city councilman for 12 years, including a term as vice-mayor, running on the slogan “Got To Have Hart.”
He was also a prolific artist, producing paintings, drawings and photographs. He published a wonderful array of his works in a book he titled “Musings.” Even after suffering a stroke, Phil never stopped creating.
Known for his delightful sense of humor and exuberance for life, Phil was a magnificent, open-hearted, and unforgettable human being. He loved all the little things, like Bubbies pickles, Hiroshi’s sushi, Tommy’s chocolate phosphates, classical music and a good power nap.
Phil was a great architect, artist, husband, father and was loyal to his close circle of cherished friends. He made the world a better place and will be dearly missed.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral and shiva was private. A public celebration of Phil’s life will be held at a later time.
Contributions are suggested to the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes or the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
