Alan S. Hartman, beloved husband of Carolyn “Cookie” (nee Task), passed away April 11, 2023.
Loving father of Steve Hartman (Karen Tscherne), Michael (Christina) Hartman and Jennifer (Randy) Korach. Devoted grandfather of Natalie, Quinn, Emily and Kate. Dear brother of Sheldon (Nancy) Hartman, and the late Richard (Gerrie) and Jerry (Rita) Hartman.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. April 14 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 8 p.m. April 14; from 7 to 9 p.m. April 15; and from 2 to 4 p.m. April 16 at the Atrium 2 (Community Room) of the Village, 26300 Village Lane in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Hunger Fund c/o The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122, or the American Heart Association.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a livestream at 2 p.m. April 14 on bkbmc.com, select the obituary of Alan S. Hartman and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.