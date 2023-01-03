Rita Hartman (nee Simons), 85, of San Diego, passed away Nov. 18, 2022.
Born Feb. 24, 1937, to Hettie and Leo Simons (now deceased) in Cleveland, Rita graduated from Glenville High School.
A resident of Cleveland for 50 years, Rita was a lover of education, always taking classes and learning new things. She was a lifelong member of Hadassah and was devoted to several organizations. She performed in the little theater and did a stand-up routine. She was a firm believer of donating to charities.
Rita is survived by her children, Sue of Mayfield Heights and Jeff of Gates Mills. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Jerry Hartman, and her sister, Jeri Sugerman.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at El Camino Memorial, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92121. Shiva will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at the home of Barbie and David Graham, 7391 Margerum Ave. in San Diego.
Instead of making a donation in Rita’s memory, please hold her close in your heart.