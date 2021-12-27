They say that a person dies two times. The second time is the last time a person utters their name or thinks of them. Without a doubt, Steve will be thought of for a very long time.
Beloved husband of Debra Hartstein (nee Laub); devoted father of Andrew Hartstein and Gabrielle Hartstein; dear brother of Jonathan (Agnes) Hartstein of Israel; dearly loved son of William Hartstein and the late Phyllis Hartstein (nee Weiss); cherished nephew.
Private funeral services will be held for family only.
Starting on Tuesday at 11 a.m. EST you may view the funeral service video by navigating to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1640560339155872.
Burial in Mt. Olive Cemetery (Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai section), 27855 Aurora Rd., Solon, OH 44139.
The family will observe shivah outdoors starting Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m., Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the Hartstein residence, 2170 Fenway Rd., Beachwood, OH 44122. Vaccinated and masked visitors only please. Shivah will be held outdoors.
Contributions in memory of Steven are suggested to Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue, the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.
