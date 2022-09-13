Mylan Barin Hawkins, born in Chicago, was the daughter of the late Harry Barin and Ruth Kromelow; wife of the late Prince Ashton Hawkins; mother of Kevin (Melani) Polk of Cleveland, and Ari (Tracy) Roloff of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and grandmother of Sydney Polk and Amelia Roloff. She died in Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 26, 2022.
Mylan was a prominent political and social activist. In 1969, with her son, Kevin, born three months premature, she founded Project Survival, an organization that helped build a modern neonatal center at the University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital. Mylan played a pivotal role in passing Nevada Question 7 in 1990, which to this day protects women’s right to choose in Nevada. Mylan also founded and held the position of executive director of the Nevada Diabetes Association. Other passions included a love of gourmet cooking, fine wine and travel.
Among other remembrances of Mylan’s life and accomplishments, her Cleveland-area family will observe shiva and receive friends on from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Nevada Diabetes Association (diabetesnv.org/donate-22) or to the American Lung Association (lung.org) in Mylan’s memory.