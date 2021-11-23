Jean D. Heflich, 75, beloved daughter of the late Lucille and Jerome Heflich; dear sister of Jim (Dr. Patty Kellner); loving cousin, niece and cherished friend of many died Nov. 17, 2021, after a short illness.
Jean was the first executive director of the Cleveland branch of the National Council of Jewish Women and also served on the NCJW Board.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Renee Jones Empowerment Center, NCJW/Cleveland or the Cleveland Food Bank.