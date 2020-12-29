Beverly Heinick (nee Helper), 91, of Cleveland, formerly of Akron, died Dec. 24, 2020. Beverly was born on June 10, 1929, to Lilyan and Sidney Helper. She was a graduate of Buchtel High School in Akron. Beverly was a member of Temple Israel in Bath Township.
Beverly took great joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, never missing a birthday or other special occasion.
Beverly was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Jay Heinick, her parents, and her sister Alyce Ardman. She is survived by her children, Char Grossman (Larry) of Cleveland, Mary Ann Shamis (Gary) of Cleveland, and Rick Heinick (Hope) of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; grandchildren Alyson (Nate) Zeitz, Jenn (Bleecker) Wheeler, Ben (Nicole) Shamis, Melissa (Eli) Steinberger, and Ross Heinick; great-grandchildren Elliot, Sydney, Max, Ruby and Pilot; brother-in-law Harry Ardman; and special daughter Karen.
Funeral services were held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Akron on Dec. 27, 2020. No shiva will be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Contributions are suggested to Temple Israel in Bath Township or the charity of your choice.