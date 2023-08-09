Ellie Heiser (nee Altshuler), beloved wife of Donald E. Heiser, passed away Aug. 7, 2023.
Loving mother of Joel (Rachel) Heiser and Lori (Neal) Robinson. Devoted grandmother of Samuel, Sophie and Seth Heiser, and Riley, Dylan, Casey and Keaton Robinson. Dear sister of the late Mel Altshuler and Sima Lesser.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at the residence 32350 Gates Mills Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.