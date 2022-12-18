Jonathan A. Heitner, age 65, of Moreland Hills, was born on March 30, 1957, and passed away peacefully Dec. 17, 2022, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Adored husband of Lori Levine; beloved father of Nathan Heitner (Heather Horschler), Shawn Heitner (Tracey Telliard), and beloved stepfather of Jordan Levine (Helen Han) and Adam Levine (Becca Kendis). Cherished grandfather of Kyle, Theo and Charley. Beloved son of Stella Heitner of Tamarac, Fla., and loving brother of Sherri Heitner Margalit.
Funeral services for Jonathan will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 20 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Burial will follow at noon at Bet Olam Cemetery at 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
The family will receive friends following burial until 8 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Michael and Rhonda Feldman residence, 205 Jackson Drive in Orange.
Contributions in memory of Jonathan may be made to Pro-Choice Ohio or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Heitner family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.