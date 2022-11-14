Debbie Eva Heksch, cherished daughter of Susan and the late Miklos Heksch, passed Nov. 13, 2022.
Loving sister of Bob (Tammy) Heksch and Heidi (Marc) Schneider. Adored aunt of Ryan (Lindsay) Heksch, Kyle (Angela) Heksch, Jack Heksch (Nicole Palatchi, fiancee), Emily Schneider, Matthew (Alisha) Schneider and Jessica Schneider. Great aunt of Violet, William, Ellis and Elias.
Private family graveside services at Zion Memorial Park. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to Empower Sports, 3210 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH (empowersports.org).
