Helfenbein, Louis

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness to announce the passing of Louis Helfenbein PhD, June 7, 2023. Lou passed away peacefully following a long battle with cancer.
Adored son of the late Joseph and Fruma Helfenbein. Devoted husband of 61 years to the late Geraldine. Loving father of Laurie Levin (Stephen) and the late Diane Axel (Michael). Beloved grandfather of Emily Hartman (Nathaniel) and Matthew Axel, and great-grandfather to Juniper Hartman and Arlo Hartman. Companion of Marcia Bachman.
Lou was born on May 11, 1932 in Cleveland and grew up on Yale Avenue. He had fond memories of his childhood on Yale Avenue. His family moved to Cleveland Heights where Lou graduated Cleveland Heights High School in 1950. Lou ran track and played basketball at Heights. He received his bachelor’s degree in 1954 from Western Reserve. Lou then earned his PHD from Case Western Reserve University and was hired as a school psychologist for the Geauga Schools in 1962.
He was director of pupil services for the South Euclid Lyndhurst school system, and retired from SE/Lyndhurst schools in 1991. He continued working in private practice, and was also an adjunct professor at Case Western, Cleveland State, Kent and Tri-C. Lou’s final job was a part-time consulting psychologist for the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility. He left this employment in 2015 to care for Geri when she became ill.
Lou served in the army during the Korean War era and was stationed in Ft. Knox and Ft. Sill where he worked as a paymaster. He always said handling the pay sometimes came with a lot of headaches, but it sure beat the alternative jobs in the mess or latrines!
Lou, also called “Louie” by long term friends and family, was well liked and respected. He had a quick wit, a vast vocabulary and, like Don Rickles, would always so sweetly insult the people he liked or loved. He used that humor while he battled his illness for the past seven years.
Lou was a devoted Cleveland sports fan who sold pencils and scorecards at the old Municipal Stadium. He learned at a young age how to stretch a dollar. Lou was an avid reader. He was a skilled poker and bridge player. Lou and Geri traveled frequently often with their couple’s club. There were many family vacations. He supported many charitable causes, and he gave most generously to veteran’s, children’s and environmental organizations.
The family wish to thank all the caregivers at The Weils, and Hospice of The Western Reserve who took such wonderful care of dad during his final journey.
Memorial services will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights at 12:30 p.m. June 13.
To view this service at 12:30 p.m. June 12, visit bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select Lou’s notice and click on join livestream.
Following the memorial service the family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Weils Assisted Living Community Room, 16695 Chillicothe Road in Chagrin Falls.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Wade Park VA Hospital, attn: Volunteer Services GPF #1003 (Social Work Services), Jewish Family Services, The Weils, or Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bkbmc.com for the Helfenbein family.