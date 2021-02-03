Florence Heller (nee Maybruck) passed away Jan. 29, 2021, at the Maltz Hospice in Beachwood.
She was born March 16, 1922, in Springfield. Florence was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Renee Heller of Pepper Pike; grandchildren, Michelle (Mark) Rothbaum of Shaker Heights, Scott (Jaclyn) Heller and Jeffrey (Rachel) Heller, both of Solon; great-grandchildren, Esther and Oliver Rothbaum, Aiden, Danielle and Sloane Heller, and Jacob and Ryan Heller; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Larry, in 2010 and son, Elliott, in 2014.
Florence was a longtime resident of Dayton and a member of Beth Abraham Synagogue, where she was active in sisterhood and Hadassah.
Flo loved kibbutzing, cooking and shopping, but most of all, her family.
Since 2014, she resided at Stone Gardens, where she quickly made friends and stayed active. She loved people and was fortunate to be surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-children. She will be greatly missed.
Graveside services were held at Beth Abraham Cemetery in Dayton. No visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions in Florence’s memory may be made to B’nai Jeshurun Synagogue, 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124, or the charity of your choice.