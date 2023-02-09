Irving Heller, 94, of Greensboro, N.C., passed away Feb. 3, 2023.
A resident of Cleveland for over 70 years, Irving was born in Cleveland on Sept. 19, 1928, to Freda and Louis Heller (both now deceased). He graduated from John Adams High School, and received his Bachelor of Arts degree (CPA) from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University) and his Juris Doctor degree from Cleveland State University. Irving was also a Korean War veteran as private first class.
Irving enjoyed a full career as a well-respected CPA in Cleveland. Irving was a member of Temple Emanu El, and held various professional accounting affiliations and was a Mason.
Irving loved travel, watching professional sports, history (reading and learning), golf, playing poker, and spending time with his family and friends.
Irving is survived by his children, Judy (Michael) Linden and Neil (Amy) Heller; grandchildren, Emily Linden (Jeff Kaplan), Marc (Jennifer) Linden, Jacob Heller, Johanna Heller and Shelby Heller; and great-grandchildren, Ralph Kaplan, Deborah Sadie Kaplan and Sam Linden. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Rita, and sister, Lillian Lurie.
Donations in his memory can be made to Jewish Family Services of Greensboro or the Alzheimer’s Association.