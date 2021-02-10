Howard Alan Henkin, 75, of Chicago, passed away Feb. 6, 2021.
A Northeast Ohio resident for 72 years, Howard was born in Lorain to Morris Henkin and Mildred Jeanne (nee Kaplansky). He graduated from Lorain High School, Western Reserve University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and Case Western Reserve University School of Law with a Juris Doctor degree. While in college, Howard was a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and the Phi Alpha Theta Honor Society.
A practicing attorney, Howard loved Ohio sports, music and being outdoors, especially near water.
All who knew Howard felt his kind, caring and compassionate nature. He was generous with his wisdom and guidance, especially with his children. Both in his practice and the way he lived life, he demonstrated acceptance, empathy and unwavering support – always rooting for the underdog.
Howard is survived by his children, Melissa Brooke Henkin, Michael Albert Henkin and Samuel David Henkin. He was predeceased by his parents, Morris and Mildred.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Howard can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (bit.ly/2NeJBda).