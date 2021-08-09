Carolyn Herman, whose ability to connect with disparate people and causes was legendary among her friends and family, passed away Aug. 6, 2021. She was 85.
Raising her family in Shaker Heights, the Beachwood resident’s zest for life led her in many directions. For thirty-five years Carolyn taught children with disabilities in the Shaker Schools. After retiring she served as a substitute teacher in Beachwood and tutored privately. Throughout her life, she was a voracious reader.
She met Jim, her adored husband of 63 years, when both were freshmen at Cornell. The friends they met there have remained friends ever since. Ditto for her former kindergarten classmates in her native Toledo which still meet in different cities.
Cooking and food were always creative outlets for Carolyn. For holidays and each family birthday she prepared elaborate meals tailored to the occasion. She held memorable Olympics parties for decades and every fall she, Jim and another couple made apple pies together. Up until her last week of life she continued cooking with her “sous chef,” her son Andy who she loved so dearly. Carolyn also was first to try the newest restaurant in town where she enjoyed sampling different menu items on her plate and on those who dined with her.
A lifelong lover of opera, Carolyn had a “date” every Saturday afternoon with the Metropolitan Opera. She also attended local opera performances.
Carolyn’s activism took many forms. In the early 1980’s, for example, she petitioned Oakwood Club, where she was a member, to open the tennis courts, then-reserved for men only at prime times, to working women. Her petition passed.
Passionate about politics, she wrote letters and signed petitions to legislators about various issues. She peppered her friends and family’s in-boxes with articles about politics and world problems. Prior to the 2020 election, she mailed hundreds of postcards urging people to vote.
Carolyn also took pride in writing, by hand, carefully crafted thank yous and other notes to people she knew or who had reached out to her. Carolyn had developed significant friendships with many over the years and it was important to her to let those near and dear to express her gratitude for their love and friendship.
She and Jim were dedicated world travelers. Once when they were in Spain, a pickpocket snatched Jim’s wallet. An outraged Carolyn clobbered the thief with her purse; he ran away, leaving the wallet safely behind.
For the last several years, Carolyn has been a devoted caregiver to Jim, rarely leaving his side. Other loving caregivers for both are Barbara Stubbs and Vanessa John. Her loving daughter-in-law, Lori, has also been there for both in her special way at every step.
She and her family are members of The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
Carolyn Herman was the loving mother of Andrew, Steve (deceased) and John (Lori); sister of Larry Mindel (Debby); sister-in-law of Bob and Dee Herman (both deceased) and daughter of the late Eleanor and Seymour Mindel of Toledo.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Steven J. Herman Memorial Fund at Shoes and Clothes for Kids, P.O. Box 93785, Cleveland, OH 44101.