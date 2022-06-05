James Garson Herman, 85, of Beachwood died peacefully at home on June 3, 2022. Beloved husband of Carolyn Mindel Herman (deceased); loving father of Andrew, Steven (deceased) and John (Lori); dearest brother to Bob and sister-in-law, Dee Herman (both deceased); dearest brother-in-law to Laurence (Debby) Mindel; son of the late Louis Garson Herman and Charlotte Hibshman Herman; a loving uncle and cherished friend to many. The family also wants to acknowledge the fabulous caregivers over the last several years: Barbara Stubbs, Vanessa John, Agnes Ahedor and Barbara Brooks.
Jim grew up in Shaker Heights and then met the love of his life at Cornell University and they built a wonderful life together over 63 years. They traveled the world and cultivated extraordinary loving relationships with many friends and family, above all their children.
Jim was a leading Cleveland architect with a career spanning over 50 years. He was President of Herman Gibans Fodor, Inc. (founded in 1937 and one of Ohio’s oldest architectural firms). Jim distinguished himself over his long career with innovative designs for supportive environments for the elderly, special needs and multi-family housing along with office buildings and institutional projects. His creative body of work has garnered he and the firm numerous national and local awards and his work has been widely published.
Jim attended Shaker Heights High School and received his Bachelor of Architecture in 1959 from Cornell University. Following his service in the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, Okla., Jim interned with the Cleveland firm of Outcalt Guenther Associates. He later moved to Birmingham, Mich., where he continued his apprenticeship under the renowned architect Minoru Yamasaki and Associates. While there, Jim worked on the design for the World Trade Center twin towers in New York.
Jim designed numerous well known multi-family and office buildings, including for clients such as Progressive both locally and nationally. However, Jim established himself as a leader in the design of environments for older persons. Through his built work, advocacy and writing, he has advanced the quality of senior housing and care for the aging. His pioneering designs were influential in redirecting the philosophical change in housing the elderly from an institutional model to a residential paradigm. His particular knowledge and sensitivity to the needs of the aging are illustrated by his designs and completed works for Cleveland’s leading senior housing and care providers, including: Judson, Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging, The Gardens of McGregor and Amasa Stone, Eliza Bryant Village, Menorah Park, Montefiore, Kendal at Oberlin, Eliza Jennings, Villa Saint Joseph and many others.
In addition to his professional work, Jim has been a dedicated volunteer for numerous boards and organizations. He is a past board member of the Montefiore Housing Corp., Jewish Community Housing, Inc., Alzheimer’s Association and has chaired the Council on Older Persons, Federation for Community Planning. He was member of the Jewish Community Federation Capital Repair and Replacement Committee and is a graduate of Leadership Cleveland. Jim is also a past president of AIA Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, and for many years served on the architecture review boards in Beachwood and Shaker Heights.
Jim enjoyed golf and tennis and spent a lifetime playing those at his beloved Oakwood Club with his numerous close friends many of whom he has known since childhood.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. June 6 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. You may also view the service by going to ttti.org select livestream, chapel service. The family will receive guests immediately following the service until 6 p.m. June 6 at the Beechmont Country Club.
Friends who wish may contribute to the James Garson Herman Senior Living Fund c/o the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, 25701 Science Park Drive, Beachwood, OH 44122 (jewishcleveland.org/give/donate/).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Herman family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.