Karl Hermann, 59, beloved and devoted best friend and husband of 27 years to Sharlene Hermann (nee Lubline). Loving father of Brandon and Carli Hermann. Dearest son of the late Don and Ruth Hermann. Loving son-in-law to the late Edward and Frieda Lubline. Dear brother of Sheldon (Cheryl) Hermann, Larry (Laurie) Hermann, and sister-in law, Helen Hermann. Cherished uncle of Joey (Amber) Hermann, Evan (Caitlin) Lubline, Marc (Kailey) Lubline, Mitchell Lubline and Barry (Olga) Lubline. Dear brother-in-law of Stuart (Jodi) Lubline, the late Michael (Randi) Lubline and the late Jerry Gold.
Karl was born in Cleveland. Raised in Garrettsville, he graduated from Garfield High School in Garrettsville in 1979. He worked for the family business, Hermann’s Pickle Co. He moved to Phoenix in 1988. Karl was an incredible husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend to many. He was an amazing man who will be remembered by all who had the honor of knowing him. Let’s remember all the beautiful memories shared with Karl. He will be missed dearly.
Karl passed away at his home in Chandler, Ariz., on Dec. 21, 2020.
Funeral Services were held Dec. 23 in Chandler at The Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery.
If you would like to make a donation in honor of Karl to Hospice of the Valley, we would greatly appreciate it. Hospice was a huge help caring for Karl the last two weeks of his life. They were absolutely amazing and I can’t even begin to say how grateful we are for all the nurses, CNA’s and social workers who cared for him.
If you like to make a donation, please visit hov.org and scroll down to “Make a Charitable donation” and you may make it in Karl’s honor.
Thank you all so much.