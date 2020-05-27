Ruth Hermann (nee Greenberg), 95 of Tempe, Ariz., passed away May 15, 2020.
A resident of Cleveland for 70 years, Ruth was born Jan. 1, 1925, in Detroit to Sam and Anna Greenberg. Ruth’s family moved to Cleveland in 1930. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. She was involved with the U.S. Air Force. In 1967, she co-founded the Hermann Pickle Co. with her husband, Don.
Ruth was a charter member of Temple Emanu El and volunteered as an usher at Playhouse Square, the Garrettsville Historical Society, the Garrettsville Garden Club, the League of Women Voters and the Garrettsville Chamber of Commerce.
Ruth loved to garden. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her, you were blessed with her kindness and loving nature. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She had so many gatherings at the “farm” bringing family and friends together year after year. She was a business woman with grit and determination that built a thriving pickle business.
Ruth is survived by her children, Sheldon (Cheryl) Hermann, Larry (Laurie) Hermann and Karl (Sharlene) Hermann; and grandchildren, Joseph (Amber) Hermann of Garrettsville, Brandon Hermann of Chandler, Ariz., and Carli Hermann of Chandler. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Don Hermann; parents, Sam and Anna Greenberg; and siblings, Nate (Lillian) Greenberg, Thelma (Al) Greenberg-Feldheim and Jack (Vivian) Greenberg.
Funeral services were held May 21 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Garrettsville Historical Society or the American Cancer Society.