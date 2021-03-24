Martin Hersch, 87, of South Euclid, passed away March 8, 2021.
Born Aug. 3, 1933, in Cleveland, Martin graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from Fenn College (now Cleveland State University).
Martin held positions at NASA, the Davy McKee Corp and the Fredonia Group. He worked at NASA during the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon Landing.
A member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Martin also belonged to Tau Beta Pi - The Engineering Honors Society and played double bass for over
40 years with Suburban Symphony Orchestra. He also enjoyed playing piano. He loved reading, hiking and listening to classical music. He loved the summer family trips to one of his favorite places, Maine’s Acadia National Park.
Martin is survived by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis; children, Beth (Edward) Bitterman of Novelty and Howard Hersch of South Euclid; brother-in-law, Michael Rehmar; sister-in-law, Marie Rehmar; nephews, Marc and David; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Selma and Herman Hersch; and sister, Natalie.
Funeral services were held March 10 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Martin can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.