Sophia Taylor Herschman, born March 27, 1997, passed away May 6, 2023.
Sophia was the cherished daughter of Kathryn (nee Rogat) and Ray Herschman. Adored sister of Lilly Herschman. Devoted granddaughter of Sheila and Jerry Herschman, and Amy and Ken Rogat. Dear niece of Edie Rogat (Cotter Cunningham), Tom (Clarisse) Rogat, Michael (Marilyn Herschman) and Wendy (Doug) New. Loving cousin and friend to many.
The most electric presence, a deeply passionate friend, sharp-witted, and a graceful warrior, there was truly nobody like Sophie Herschman. She had a spectacular gift to connect with anybody and everybody, she didn’t even have to speak – her energy alone made people laugh, smile and feel heard. She cared so much about her friends, her family, and the world around her. She had the unwavering ability to meet anyone where they were, no matter what they were going through. She undoubtedly touched every single life she encountered. She was always not only the smartest in the room, but by far the funniest. She came, she saw, she conquered.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. May 9 at Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Family will receive friends at the residence until 8 p.m. May 9 following services and interment, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. May 10 at 2806 Fairmount Blvd. in Cleveland Heights.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Sophie Herschman Ehlers-Danlos Foundation-Cleveland Clinic (give.ccf.org/fundraiser/3001730).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.