Shirly Herskovitz (nee Wolf) beloved wife of the late Fred. Loving mother of Mark (Nili) Herskovitz and the late Freida (Terry) Boylen. Devoted grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 23. Dear sister of the late Melvin and Leonard Wolf. Services were held Friday, June 17 at 12:30 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment Zion Memorial Park. For Shiva information call 216-932 7900. Family and friends who were unable to attend the service may view the live stream recording by going to BKBMC.COM. select obituaries, scroll down to the obituary of Shirly Herskovitz, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.