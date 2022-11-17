Robert T. Hexter, born Sept. 18, 1924, passed away Nov. 15, 2022.
Bob spent his career in commercial banking, first at Continental Bank and finishing at National City Bank (now PNC). He was a pioneer in Cleveland in providing loans to people and communities that had traditionally been shut out of the banking system. His passion was for serving in many civic and Jewish organizations, including as the Cleveland chapter president and a member of the national Board of Governors of the American Jewish Committee (AJC).
Bob attended Shaker Heights High School and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. He served both at the end of World War II and during the Korean War.
Bob was the son of Roy M. and Irma T. Hexter (both deceased); beloved husband of 57 years of Barbara Weisman Hexter (deceased), loving father of David R. Hexter (Kathryn) and Ellen S. Hexter (Steven Petrie); doting grandfather of Sarah Hexter (Andrew Kracht), Abby Jacobs (Michael), Emily Petrie and Nicholas MacLeod; great-grandfather of Thomas Jacobs; and dear brother of the late Margaret (Ed) Geller.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 27 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. Beachwood. Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 27, and from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 28 at the home of David and Kathy Hexter, 20975 Fairmount Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
Contributions in Bob’s memory may be sent to AJC Cleveland, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or Menorah Park.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 11 a.m. Nov. 27 by going to ttti.org, click live stream and select the “chapel” video feed.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.