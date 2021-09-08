Elaine M. Hibshman (nee Tirabasso), beloved wife of John S. Hibshman and the late Carmen Coladangelo. Loving mother of Rachael Podolsky (Eric Zimmerman), Rebecca (Mark) Kirshenbaum and Sarah (Scott) Miller. Devoted grandmother of Jack, Nathan, Lily, Eli, Caleb, Owen, Hunter and Jake. Dear sister of Radelle (Les, deceased) Ciancibello.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Elaine enjoyed wearing bright colored clothes, so friends who are attending the service are encouraged to do the same.
Family and friends who are not able to attend services may view it at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at bkbmc.com, select obituaries, scroll down to the obituary of Elaine Hibshman, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends following services until 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at the residence of Sarah and Scott Miller 2988 Eaton Road in Shaker Heights. Family requests only vaccinated persons and masks are required.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute 11110 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH 44106, or the Cleveland Food Bank.