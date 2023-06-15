Hill, Gertrude

Gertrude “Trudy” Hill, beloved wife of the late Sidney; devoted and cherished mother of Dori (Mark) Frank, Stacey (Doug) Cohen, Karen (Michael) Temple and Jeffrey (Darcy) Hill; adored grandmother of Jordan, Chloe, Andy, Ari, Alex and Dalton; loving great-grandmother of Remy and Isla; dearest sister of the following deceased Ruth Pessin and Annie Neubauer. She passed away June 14.
Services will be held 10 a.m. June 18, 2023 at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon (JWV Section).
The family will receive friends at the Temple residence, 36235 S. Huntington Drive in Solon, following services to 3 p.m. and June 19 noon to 3 p.m.
Contributions are suggested to The Alzheimer’s Assoc. of Cleveland, 23215 Commerce Park Rd. STE 300, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.