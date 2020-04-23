Rabbi Howard Jay Hirsch was 82 when he passed away on April 15, 2020. He was born Sept. 3, 1937 to Sally (Abel) and Sydney Hirsch. He grew up in Cleveland Heights and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. He went on to study at the University of Chicago and then graduated from Case Western Reserve University.
Rabbi Hirsch was ordained from the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City in June of 1964, and received his Doctor of Divinity degree in 1991. In later years, he was awarded a Doctor of Psychology degree from Colorado School of Professional Psychology. He launched his rabbinical career as assistant rabbi at Park Synagogue, spanning decades of “dedication to helping thousands of parishioners in their time of need, celebrations, sorrows and life experiences.”
His rabbinical work led him to Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs, Colo., retiring as rabbi emeritus. He was a faculty member at Regis University (a Jesuit Catholic university) of Denver, Colo., for more than 20 years, department of religious studies, where he retired as professor emeritus. Stepping out of the traditional role of pulpit rabbi, he founded the Center for Christian-Jewish Dialogue. The center’s “activities modeled a spirit of respectful dialogue and encounter” bringing multiple faiths together. He met many national leaders including the Rev. Martin Luther King and former President Jimmy Carter, and participated at the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast in Springfield, Ill.
Rabbi Hirsch had an immense love and knowledge for both opera and classical music, where he felt at home at the Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall. He was on the board of the Palm Beach Opera, and presented opera series in Cleveland and other communities. Rabbi Hirsch befriended multitudes of opera singers including, Maria Meneghini Callas, Anna Moffo and Richard Tucker. He was fluent in at least six different languages, which enhanced both his enjoyment of opera and gave him greater insight with his theological studies. He and his loving wife of 46 years, returned back to the Cleveland area to be with their family in 2013.
He is remembered by his beloved wife, Eva (nee Nicholas); cherished son of Sydney and Sally (Abel) Hirsch (both deceased); dear brother of Gail Hirsch (deceased); devoted father of Debbi (Millard) Ezell of Marietta, Ga., Judi (Steven) Diamond of Columbus, Michael Hirsch, Susan (Keith) Mischel, Kathryn (Bob Venorsky) Talty, Meg (Tom) Gallagher and Thomas (Melissa, deceased) Talty; loving grandfather of Jeremy (Paula) Diamond, Justin (Amy) Diamond, Jordan Diamond, Brittany and Preslie Hirsch, Alex and Austin Mischel, Hanna Talty, Elizabeth and Daniel Venorsky, and Christopher and Lynda Talty; and loving great-grandfather of Harper Diamond.
Donations may be made to the Cleveland Clinic – Parkinson’s Disease Research, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193 (clevelandclinic.org/giving), or the Cleveland Institute of Music - Development Dept., 11021 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106 (cim.edu/aboutcim/support/donatenow).