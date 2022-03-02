Seth N. Hirschfeld, 74, of Orange, passed away Feb. 27, 2022.
Born Aug. 13, 1947, in Queens, N.Y., Seth lived in Cleveland for 57 years. He received his Bachelor of Science degree and Doctor of Medicine degrees from Case Western Reserve University. Practicing as a pediatrician and retired for many years, Seth also liked sports – specifically Cleveland baseball and the New York Rangers. He also enjoyed fishing and listening to ham radio. He was a member of Temple Emanu El.
Seth is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margie Hirschfeld; children, Sara (Allen) Lee of Shaker Heights and Adam (Jaime) Hirschfeld of Gaithersburg, Md.; grandchildren, Anna, Nathan and Drew; and brother, Michael (Bonnie) Hirschfeld of Fairfield, Conn. He was predeceased by his parents, Roslyn and Herman Hirschfeld.
Private graveside services were held March 1 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the family requests no visitation.
Contributions in his memory can be made to Case Western Reserve University, 10900 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH, 44106 or the Cuyahoga County Public Library Parma-Snow branch, 2111 Snow Road, Parma, OH 44134.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.