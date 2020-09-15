Lesley M. Hirsh (nee Sattin); beloved wife of Arthur. Loving mother of Dennis (Sheryl) (the late Renee Hirsh), Lawrence (JoAnn) and Stephen (Mimi Puro) Hirsh. Devoted grandmother of Ethan; Daniel, Adam (Erica), Dr. Aaron (Yami Solis), Jessica, Zachary Hirsh, Bret Koppel and the late Melissa Koppel. Great-grandmother of Lena and Samantha. Dear sister of Albert (Renee) Sattin, Vivian (Dick) Miner and Karyn Lubin; and loving aunt to many.
Private graveside services will be held Sept. 16 at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family will receive friends by appointment only at the residence of Dennis and Sheryl Hirsh (outdoors, weather permitting). For shiva information, call 440-463-3866.
Friends who wish may contribute to Milestones or the Melissa Rae Fund, c/o the Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning Program at Case Western Reserve University.
To attend a Zoom stream of the service, please go to bkbmc.com. Scroll to Lesley's obituary and click on it. Scroll to the bottom of the obituary and click on the tab that says "join livestream."