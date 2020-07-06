Karen N. Hirth, (nee Nelson) age 71, beloved and adoring wife of Alan; devoted and cherished mother of Stacey Hirth-Parkins (Matthew) and Matthew Hirth (Alli); dearest sister of Sandra (Tom) Hutchinson, Barry (Lynn) Nelson and Lacy (Eric) Sticklan.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. July 6 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon (Temple Israel-Ner Tamid section).
The family will receive friends at the residence immediately following services until 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. July 6, from noon to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. July 7 through July 9, and from noon to 3 p.m. July 10. Please observe all social distancing and wearing of face covers at the funeral and the residence.
Contributions are suggested to the ASPCA.