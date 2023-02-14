Miriam Hoffman (nee Weinberger), age 97, passed away on Feb. 14, 2023, five days after her 97th birthday.
Born Feb. 9, 1926, Miriam was the devoted daughter of the late Jack and Jeanette Weinberger. A graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, Miriam went on to attend The Ohio State University pursuing a degree in accounting. She did not return her senior year, instead marrying the love of her life, Max (deceased).
Miriam and Max’s devotion to each other was ever present in both their personal and professional lives. Together, over the course of their 62 year marriage they raised a family and established a successful business, the Weinberger Shoe Store on Buckeye Road where they were true partners.
Their travels took them to Israel many times as well as throughout Europe and Asia. But the most enjoyed travel of all was that done with their RV. Together, and with their Hobos camping group, they traveled across America and Canada. They also enjoyed many years wintering in Hallandale, Fla.
Miriam is survived by her loving children, Renee (Marvin) Resnik of Columbus, Alan Hoffman of Santa Fe, N.M., and Leonard Hoffman (Regina) of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Lefkowitz, Neal (Laura) Resnik, Jeanette Hoffman (William Whitman), Jordan Hoffman, Zev Hoffman, Isaac Hoffman and Luisa Hoffman; and great-grandchildren, Allison and Molly Lefkowitz, Lillian and Jacob Resnik and Ayla Whitman. Miriam is predeceased by her parents, Jack and Jeanette Weinberger, her brother, Dr. Marvin Weinberger and husband, Max.
The family would like to give our gratitude to the loving care given to Miriam through the Home Instead caregivers at Myers Apartments and at the Geraldine Schottenstein Cottage at the Wexner Heritage Village.
The funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16. The funeral may be viewed from the following link: dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/cleveland-heights-oh/miriam-hoffman-11152215. Interment at Zion Memorial Park (Green Road Synagogue section) at 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
Shiva will be observed at the home of Marvin and Renee Resnik in Columbus from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 17, and from 1 to 3 and 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 19. A service will also be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
Contributions can be made in Miriam’s memory to R.H. Myers Apartments at Menorah Park, the Geraldine Schottenstein Cottage at Wexner Heritage Village or the charity of choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Hoffman family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.