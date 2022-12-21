Marilyn Lou Hoicowitz (nee Kline), born Nov. 25, 1929, passed away Dec. 20, 2022.
Beloved wife of the late Marvin. Loving mother of Larry (Gail) Hoicowitz and Marcene (Bruce) Baum. Devoted grandmother of Amy (Scott) Corman, Ryan (Jordan) Baum, Scott (Bridget) Baum, Daniel (Emma) Hoicowitz and Jennifer (Robby) Boroff. Great grandmother of Joshua, Maxx, Madison, Avery, Fiona, Zara, Brayden, Ari, Lana and Ethel. Cherished daughter of the late Lillian and Sol Kline.
With a love for beautiful clothes and just the right shade of lipstick, Marilyn’s greatest joys were traveling, playing cards and baking – most famously, her chocolate cake recipe which was featured in Bon Appetit magazine. But there was nothing she loved more , or was prouder of, then her family.
Marilyn worked at Case Western Reserve University’s Department of Chemistry, and for the past 23 years, at University Hospital’s Department of Cancer Research.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Mayfield Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, 4700 Rockside Road, #425, Independence, OH 44131; NCJW Cleveland, 26055 Emery Road, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128; or Cleveland Clinic Digestive Disease Research and Education, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44197. In memo line of check, write: in memory of Marilyn Hoicowitz.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.