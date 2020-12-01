Mania Horn (nee Greenwald), 100, of University Heights, was born Jan. 7, 1920, in Poland and passed away on Nov. 30, 2020. Holocaust survivor.
Beloved wife of Morris Horn (deceased); devoted mother of Fred (Ellen Kolman) Horn and the late Marvin (Pauline) Horn; loving grandmother of Ilana (Matt) Weisberg and Brooke Horn; cherished great-grandmother of Hailey and Bethany Weisberg; dear sister of Harry Greenwald and Louise Gips; dearly loved aunt and cousin.
Graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights. Those attending must wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Family requests no visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions in memory of Mania are suggested to the Kol Israel Foundation, Bikur Cholim of Cleveland or the United States Holocaust Museum.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Horn family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.