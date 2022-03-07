David Horowitz, beloved husband of Sheila (nee Gladstone). Loving father of Elliott (Rachel) Horowitz, Scott (Deborah) Horowitz and Marc Horowitz. Devoted grandfather of Stacy, Bennett, Michelle, Jennifer and Kayla. Dear brother of Barbara Weinberger, Gail (Barry) Feldman and the late Sylvia Kessler.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. March 9 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence. Friends who wish may contribute to Congregation Shaarey Tikvah.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning March 10 on YouTube (enter under search: David Horowitz Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.