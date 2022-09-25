Donald Horvat, beloved husband of Lillian (nee Birnbaum), passed away Sept. 23, 2022.
Loving father of Dr. Marri (Aaron Rosen) Horvat and Andrew Horvat. Devoted brother of the late Sanford Horvat. Beloved son of the late William Horvat and the late Fanny Weitzner-Horvat. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
Family will receive friends after the service until 4 p.m. at the home of Dr. Marri Horvat and Mr. Aaron Rosen, 6 Daisy Lane in Pepper Pike.
Any contributions are suggested to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial (ushmm.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.