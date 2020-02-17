Sanford P. Horvat, dearly beloved husband of Lois (deceased); devoted father of Sherri Glassman (Louis Tisch), Ronald, Michael (Darcy) and Randy (Alla) Horvat; cherished grandfather of David, Jordan, William, Haley, Stephanie, Isabella, Nick, Cade, Kyra, Amelia, Oliver, Chandler, Bobby, Ainsley, Callyn, Carsyn and Tristyn; dear brother of Donald (Lilly) Horvat; uncle of Andrew and Marri (Aaron Rosen).
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Family will receive friends immediately following services until 9 p.m. Feb. 17 and from noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at the residence, 1288 Giesse Drive in Mayfield Heights.
Contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.