Alfred Horvitz, devoted brother of Ruth Winger and the late Florence Horvitz Goldstein; cherished uncle of Susan (Victor) Amster of Cincinnati, Debra Winger and Ronald (Shawna) Winger; dearest great-great-uncle of many.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. To view the service, visit bkbmc.com, search Alfred's obituary, select it and click join live stream on that page.
The family will receive following services until 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Martin residence, 5170 SOM Center Road in Solon. Please note there is no parking on SOM Center Road. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to The American Cancer Society or your local APL.